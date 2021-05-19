I, for one, was furious last week when Comrade Joseph Biden had letters delivered to our household congratulating himself for delivering two checks of $1400 of our own tax funds to my wife and myself.
Even if only 200 million of these pieces of Pravda propaganda were mailed, consider the cost! We know who picks up the bill, the taxpayer. The White House now calls the COVID-19 Relief Package the “American Relief Plan” because of the gross and abusive spending included in the package. As we all should know, the Government borrowed $1.9 trillion to pay for the not-so-much-COVID-19-relief-package, which included our checks. That’s $14,329 for every American taxpayer. So where did the rest of the money go?
The Wall Street Journal editorial board estimated that, “Only $825 billion was directly related to COVID-19 relief and $1 trillion was expansions of progressive programs, pork and unrelated policy changes.” That’s how Socialism works, dribble a little money out to the masses but look after party members’ pockets first.
Nikki Haley, a reliable source, just shared that new reports show that, “Democrats accepted half a billion dollars in dark money, including money from a foreign national meant to influence American’s democratic election.” Unfortunately, the majority of news sources haven’t reported where most of the “relief” money went. Did it help Arizonans to erase much of San Francisco’s projected $650 million budget deficit over the next two years? Did it help Arizonans to bail out New York state or bail out mismanaged union pension plans?
Why would any Arizonan – Republican, Independent or even Democrat – support this atrocious spending? One result, workers are now receiving more money to stay at home than to take one of the millions of jobs available. So, have you joined the millions with buyers’ remorse yet over your vote last November?