They did it again! Jill Haislip and Betsy LaVoie held their seventh successful fundraiser. Through their efforts, Fountain View Village and the Chamber of Commerce have come together and found a way to help our local non-profit organizations.
Last week’s luncheon raised funds for the Fountain Hills Community Foundation. Before that, they sponsored luncheons for Fountain Hills Theater, Fearless Kitty, Salvation Army, Encore for More and Hope for Homes. All told, Jill and Betsy have raised more than $5,000 in the past year. Truly impressive when considering it was during Covid.
They are amazing individuals, leading by example and walking-the-talk about supporting the community. We are lucky to have them in town. Thank you, Jill and Betsy.