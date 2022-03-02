[I write] to point to the dangers of flying these modern Frisbees in Fountain Park.
I walk around the park almost daily and as I was walking yesterday, Feb. 21, I suddenly felt like I’d taken a very hard punch to the back of my leg. It hurt! I looked down, saw the Frisbee that hit me, looked around and from a relatively great distance I saw two geniuses looking at me with a look of “Was that wrong?” on their faces. Fortunately, I am older now. At half this age someone would have eaten a Frisbee.
In any event, the day will come when someone will launch one of these unguided missiles, hit someone in the back of the head and kill them, at which point the massive lawsuit that will be filed against the town of Fountain Hills for allowing and indeed encouraging this behavior will bring property taxes to the level of, well, where I came from.
This town has a decision to make. Is the park for people who want to sit, read and/or take a walk or is it a place where these modern Frisbees are free to hit whatever and whoever they run into?