I’d like to thank Councilman Friedel for boldly demonstrating, with their own words, how four of our elected Town Council members pushed forward with a sign ordinance with little investigation into how it directly impacted some of our local businesses.
Even after it was clearly brought to their attention, prior to the vote on May 18, that it would be beneficial to table the sign issue until a later date, they pushed ahead. Listen for yourselves to the May 18, June 1 and June 15 Town Council meetings, which are available on YouTube.
Supposedly implementation has been delayed until it can be amended in the fall, but I have already heard of a key business being asked to move their sign. Thanks again, Gerry, for representing the local people.