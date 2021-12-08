After four years in office, Ginny Dickey announced she is again running for election as mayor.
Her goal was to create jobs and convert many vacant downtown lots into new business sites, but sadly she has failed even with an expanded economic development team to accomplish much. There are still empty see-through buildings all over town, the shopping center on Shea sits mostly silent with a multitude of empty retail.
Drive around town, potholes continue to pock mark the streets sadly in need of repair. What did she accomplish? Increased the sales tax, which raised the cost of goods to those shopping in town. One has to ask why she continues to leave the mask mandate in place that requires everyone to wear a mask in Town Hall, in council meetings, the Community Center and other Town facilities.
Recently, her administration brought forth a highly subjective noise ordinance that is so non-specific that it could potentially impede citizens’ First Amendment right to peaceful assembly and protest. The mayor was visibly upset last year when over 100 citizens outside a Council meeting protested the Town’s shutdowns and mandates.
Fortunately, voters at the last election turned down a measure to have the mayor serve four years rather than the current two years. Mayor Dickey is friendly and great at ribbon cuttings, but it’s time for a change and some fresh ideas for Fountain Hills. Time for an individual who can attract new jobs, fix our damaged roads, respect that we are land locked and foster quality projects and businesses and protect our property values.
It’s time to look at others who are running for mayor in 2022 and vote for someone who can actually deliver what Fountain Hills needs.