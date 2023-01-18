There was a breath of fresh air in the Town Council at their last meeting. The three new councilmembers, together with councilman Gerry Friedel, have been listening to residents.
The first issue brought up was to reinstate opening each session with an invocation in recognition that the serious matter of governing well and wisely needs guidance. There were many speaking for this and while there was much grumbling against it there were few speakers other than the mayor and those council members who sided with her. Portions of the sign regulations are gone and sober living homes will be revisited.