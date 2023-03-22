In response to Gene Slechta, I applaud and honor your First Amendment rights, but I see you don’t have the same “respect” for others.
What Allen Skillicorn writes on his Facebook or anywhere else is also an exercise of his First Amendment rights. If he wants to write negative comments about the mayor or even myself, it should not matter to you, as he has a right to do so.
That he left a political post in Illinois means nothing to me unless it was due to a felony or something of that nature. And if that were the case, we should have known before the election. Nikki Haley left her post as Ambassador to the U.N. Have you written her to complain?
It would seem to me if anyone was uncomfortable with posts on Twitter or Facebook, they could cancel their account or just stop looking at the individual’s feed that upsets them. We all have these freedoms.