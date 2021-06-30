This letter is in response to Alfred Southall. I am horrified that he would want anyone banned from social media. What happened to our Constitutional right to free speech? Is he OK with big tech tyranny? Where do they get the right to stifle free speech? This is the definition of fascism.
I encourage all thinking citizens to research why Trump and many other Conservatives and Republicans have been banned from social media. Is it because what they say doesn’t fit the false narrative being fed to citizens by the “news” media?
You say, “guide your child to the proper websites…” What is your definition of proper? Are NBC, ABC, CBS, MSNBC and CNN, the marketing arm of the far left pushing the Marxist narrative of hate, proper? Talk about alethophobia. Tell the children to watch Fox News to be amazed by stories they have never heard before concerning the disgusting truth on Hunter Biden’s laptop and Joe Biden’s financial connection to China. Children will only find the truth when they explore all points of view.
When registered voters were asked by a Fox News poll done June 19, “Do you trust social media companies to make fair decisions on what gets posted,” the result was 29 percent said yes and 69 percent said no.
Hopefully after researching all points of view, the children will learn the truth about Trump. There is really no mystery why Trump has millions of supporters who would vote for him again. Trump kept his promise to make America great again.
A wise person once said, “Children have to be taught to hate.” Parents and teachers should teach children to think, not to hate. The great thinker, Thomas Sowell, said, “It is amazing how much panic one honest man can spread among a multitude of hypocrites.”