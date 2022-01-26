Senators Manchin and Sinema, thank you for being two of the few voices of reason in Washington. Hold fast on saving the filibuster, and stop the phony, illicit, misnamed “voting rights” bill.
Please continue to fight hard to preserve our free and just constitutional republic, the greatest the world has ever seen. Please continue to preserve our nation’s lofty, reverent moral and ethical values established by our brave and brilliant founding fathers.
Unfortunately, as a conservative I believe my vote now counts for nothing in Arizona.
We must not allow the unconstitutional federalization of elections. We must not make it even easier for the radical left to cheat in elections. We are not a third-world banana republic, but the greatest, most free nation the world has ever seen. We must preserve this great nation for all time.