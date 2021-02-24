Too many Arizona taxpayers have been victim to unemployment insurance benefits falsely claimed in their names.
Since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, Congress has been working to provide Americans with financial help due to unexpected job losses and wage cuts. The CARES Act quickly and significantly expanded unemployment insurance programs to assist those struggling financially. The further we get into this pandemic, the more critical it becomes to address the rampant unemployment fraud that has accompanied the expansion of these benefits, impacting individuals and small businesses across the nation.
I’ve been doing my part to raise awareness at the federal level to find mechanisms to better protect taxpayers and small business owners in our state. I recently joined a letter to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Department of Labor (DOL) sounding the alarms on the staggering volume of fraudulent unemployment claims across the country and requesting an investigation to hold bad actors accountable as soon as possible.
I have seen first-hand the sheer number of fraudulent unemployment claims businesses across Arizona are receiving, including thousands of dollars requested in the names of individuals who have never once been on a payroll. As these cases continue being reported to the Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES), the IRS and DOL must work to ensure that Arizonans are protected.
If you find yourself receiving forms with false information and claims, you are likely a victim of fraud, and you should be prepared to report any fraudulent activity to DES immediately. Our office is available to assist you if you are dealing with suspected unemployment fraud and will continue to fight for a solution to this rampant problem.