Wow. Just discovered a recent poll taken by Fox News says a whopping 51 percent want Trump impeached and then removed. Let’s all cross our fingers that this happens so our nation can recover and move on to more positive ventures.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
4:30 News
The 4:30 News email is sent out on business days at 4:30 pm. Items include links to new stories, calendar events, occasional banner ads and weather.
FH Times Breaking News
Breaking News alerts from The Fountain Hills Times. These emails will be delivered only when there is breaking news deemed important enough to be sent out immediately on an as-needed basis.
Featured Businesses
RE/MAX Sun Properties
Find a local business
Most Popular
Articles
- Overlook incident was apparent suicide
- Committee seeking referendum on Daybreak
- Daybreak receives tentative approval
- Town planning for united anniversary celebrations
- Discovery Center revealed Oct. 16
- Residents comment on development
- Law enforcement report
- Bike race through town on Sunday
- 'Touch-a-truck' event Saturday
- Tentative trailhead access to open
-
Oct 17
-
Oct 17
-
Oct 18
-
Oct 19
-
Oct 19
-
Oct 20
-
Oct 20
-
Oct 20
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 22