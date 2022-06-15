Fountain Hills has a feel of a small town, and I love the patriotic feel that appeared to be important to the citizens of the town. I love the Memorial Day events, Fourth of July in the park, the red, white and blue Fountain and, of course, the Veterans’ Memorial.
I was also pleased when I attended several Town Council meetings and the pledge of allegiance was said in unison when so many towns are no longer doing so. Thus, I am personally dismayed that the Town Council is celebrating the Fourth of July on July 1 this year. There are some holidays where the date matters. What would Christmas be like if celebrated on Dec. 10, for example? The Fourth of July is the Fourth of July.
The holiday marks the day in 1776 when the Second Continental Congress unanimously adopted the Declaration of Independence, signaling the official separation of the 13 original colonies from Great Britain amid the Revolutionary War. Men and women gave their lives for our independence and this day of celebration matters.
In a time where our country is so divided by partisan politics, the last thing we need is to diminish the significance of the Fourth of July by celebrating it solely on another date because of a lack of fireworks. Fireworks are overrated. The significance of the day is what matters. As a veteran, and one whose birthday happens to fall on the Fourth of July, I could not imagine being born on any other day. Maybe I am being over-sensitive, but I hope this never is considered again.
It’s not just any old day, it’s the Fourth of July, our Independence Day. God Bless America.