The facts are apparent. Federal politicians, bureaucrats and employees have evolved into an institutionalized cabal that exists to protect their own livelihood at the expense of taxpayers.
The unelected fourth branch of entrenched government bureaucrats has taught itself how to manipulate lawfare to persecute their opposition and to give favor and protection to their group-think allies. Government has become a business that uses its federalized monopoly of power to force their unpopular antics on the public. Equally serving and protecting all people is gone; oppressive ruling autocrats have seized power. Face it, the Federal Government bureaucracy is no longer fair or judicious.
Federal bureaucrats constantly invent words to justify their illegal exploits. For example, to cleanse their conscience they invent terms like “social justice “to excuse their illegal mode of corrupt injustice. Unelected government bureaucrats have become masters at using red-tape delays to avoid persecuting the illegal behavior of their cronies, but deviously bend the law to persecute their opposition. The frequency and severity of the unelected fourth branch bureaucrat’s illicit actions are increasingly obvious. Years later, an honest court will overturn their actions; too little too late, the damage is irreversible.
Making political decisions and policy that favor ideological preference and shuns meritorious achievement is contrary to every aspect of America as a republic that boasts democracy as its core principle. In plain sight and at full speed, Federal bureaucrats’ rapacious and disgraceful actions are dismantling the cultural foundation of America.
The vast majority of the news-media has abandoned their role as truth-tellers that investigate, analyze, and report current events in an unbiased and fair manner. Taking their cues from the Federal Government legacy media outlets uniformly regurgitate one-sided propaganda while suppressing the counter narratives. Face the facts, government and media conspire to disinform the public.