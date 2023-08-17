The facts are apparent. Federal politicians, bureaucrats and employees have evolved into an institutionalized cabal that exists to protect their own livelihood at the expense of taxpayers.

The unelected fourth branch of entrenched government bureaucrats has taught itself how to manipulate lawfare to persecute their opposition and to give favor and protection to their group-think allies. Government has become a business that uses its federalized monopoly of power to force their unpopular antics on the public. Equally serving and protecting all people is gone; oppressive ruling autocrats have seized power. Face it, the Federal Government bureaucracy is no longer fair or judicious.