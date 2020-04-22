A chief executive has two fundamental responsibilities. The executive must respond to immediate short-term needs, i.e. keep the organization moving smoothly. The second is to ensure that the organization will prosper and succeed in the long term.
Currently, the Mayor of Fountain Hills has a two-year term. Proposition 429 on the May 19 ballot would enable the mayor to serve for four years and better focus on longer-term issues.
Seventy-five percent of Maricopa municipalities have a mayor for four years. The town council members serve a four-year term.
In addition to being the chief elected official of to the Town of Fountain Hills, the mayor is a member of Arizona and Maricopa organizations, which require an understanding of historical past actions to implement sound decisions for future development. A four-year term would provide a better background to make long-term visionary plans and to ensure their implementation.
Join us in support of Proposition 429. A “yes” vote for a four-year term for mayor will ensure continuity and stability of our town.