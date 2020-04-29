The right to vote is a valuable possession, if not the most so, that we as citizens have. It is our duty to vote in every election, even if you think the issue is of no importance. If it were not important, a vote would not be required.
On May 19 there will be a special election with two land use issues getting all the attention. There is one more issue of equal importance to the town. Proposition 429, if passed, will give the mayor a four-year term, the same as for council members.
I am in favor of a yes vote on Prop 429 for several reasons; most important is continuity of effort, which allows time to implement ideas and concepts. Another is limiting the expense of running for office. While not on the same level as for statewide and national elections, it is enough to potentially limit the ability to participate for some who may be most qualified. Council members enjoy four-year terms, why not give our mayor the same?
At incorporation, the council term was two years and mayor was named by a vote of the council. At a later time, the council term was extended to four years and the mayor was then elected by voters for a two-year term. It is time to correct what appears to have been an oversight. Vote yes on Proposition 429.