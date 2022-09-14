Typical of the Left, Alan Magazine’s letter of last week proposed that the Town should create what he calls a “fair campaign practices committee.” “Fair,” of course, being an entirely relative term derived from the playground. It is a veiled attempt to censor free speech, nothing less.

As for Couture, who he suggests was unfairly portrayed, apparently the woman had made very public prior posts which indicated exactly what was portrayed by her opposition, if by extension. The point was made, as it should have been made in an environment of free speech in a competition. That Magazine thinks it was unfair and didn’t like it is, well, his problem.