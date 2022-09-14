Typical of the Left, Alan Magazine’s letter of last week proposed that the Town should create what he calls a “fair campaign practices committee.” “Fair,” of course, being an entirely relative term derived from the playground. It is a veiled attempt to censor free speech, nothing less.
As for Couture, who he suggests was unfairly portrayed, apparently the woman had made very public prior posts which indicated exactly what was portrayed by her opposition, if by extension. The point was made, as it should have been made in an environment of free speech in a competition. That Magazine thinks it was unfair and didn’t like it is, well, his problem.
This is just another manifestation in a nutshell of an ongoing nationwide fight where one side seeks authoritarian rule – a committee to “manage” speech, for example – and the other, a return to less authority in general and a return to the nation’s founding principles of individual responsibility and freedom.
Unlike the nominal authoritarian side, however, those seeking a return to our nation’s founding principles have no one in their corner in Washington. The GOP is useless to them, as 30 years of history upon examination will show. They talk a good game, especially when out of power and no chance they’ll have to prove it. In some states the party manages to keep a slim hold, thanks to the efforts of a few; Joe Chaplik for one locally notable.
However, for national office, true conservatives have no home in the GOP and never in leadership. In the meantime, their voters are relegated to hoping that this time they won’t pull the football away. I’m ever mindful that “winning” is not filling seats with Republicans. “Winning” is only getting the public policy and passed legislation we want and expect.