Biden’s autocrats enthralled with their sanctimonious virtue signaling, boastful prestige and government overreach are refusing Americans their rights and freedoms. Freedom entitles Americans to produce and use the abundant fossil fuels accessible in the U.S.A. Biden’s autocratic rule of executive orders has intentionally caused inflation, recession and jeopardizes America’s national security.
Possibly the most harmful political lie ever told is wind and solar alternatives can provide a sustainable electric power supply. Scientist must step up to quash this deceitful lie. We will continue to survive in varying climate conditions and will continue to do so if we aren’t starved to death first. In the foreseeable future wind and solar alternatives cannot provide enough energy for sufficient food and water production. Scientists must tell the truth! Without the sensible production and use of fossil fuels our children’s quality of life will suffer. In coming decades, the children of a managed decline will never understand the decisions and actions made by their ancestors.