I noticed in last week’s letters to the editor that my name was listed along with several others as supporting “Reclaim Our Town.” I am proud to say that, yes, I did support the more conservative views, approach and candidates and voted accordingly in the recent election for mayor and council members.
I would also like to correct, for the record, and firmly state that I am not opposed to school safety or quality education, but do expect accountability when it comes to taxation and how our money is spent. Insisting on transparency, accountability and proper management are not the same as “defunding our schools.”