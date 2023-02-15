The football field has seen its share of wear and tear. Last week Fountain Hills School District Superintendent Dr. Cain Jagodzinski gave School Board member Libby Settle and myself a tour of the football field and shared all the details with us. I want to publicly thank Dr. J for his time and openness.
On Dec. 9, 2022, an independent company, Firefly Sports Testing, did a field test known as a g-max Impact evaluation. The 192 number was acceptable for this final season of soccer but will not be at an adequate level in July for the football season. As a result, the field will be shut down at the end of the year.