Will Rogers said he never met a man he didn’t like. Unfortunately for us, Governor Katie Hobbs’ version of that quote is she has never met a tax she didn’t like.

By vetoing SB1063 to eliminate municipal food taxes, Gov. Hobbs has shown a complete lack of empathy for those who are struggling to afford basic necessities like food for their families. Taxing the food people need to live is cruel at any time but it is even more odious at a time when food prices are spiraling out of control.