Will Rogers said he never met a man he didn’t like. Unfortunately for us, Governor Katie Hobbs’ version of that quote is she has never met a tax she didn’t like.
By vetoing SB1063 to eliminate municipal food taxes, Gov. Hobbs has shown a complete lack of empathy for those who are struggling to afford basic necessities like food for their families. Taxing the food people need to live is cruel at any time but it is even more odious at a time when food prices are spiraling out of control.
Gov. Hobbs has failed us at the state level, but we have an opportunity here in Fountain Hills to show residents the compassion they deserve. I have proposed suspending the 8.90% sales tax on food for the month of July. Last July, Fountain Hills collected about $138k in tax revenue. We have more than enough revenue to pay our bills and pay our employees.
Let’s not turn our backs on people who could use some help this summer. Let’s suspend the tax for July and begin to have a serious debate about lowering or eliminating the food tax altogether. After all, Mesa and Phoenix do not charge sales tax on food. Fountain Hills has an opportunity to provide meaningful tax relief to help our residents better afford the rising cost of living. I suggest we take it.