On behalf of New Journey Lutheran Church, we wish to thank the many financial supporters and the hundreds of volunteers who made Thursday’s food pack event a noisy, rousing success. After a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, we are grateful to the many people who helped make this event possible in 2023.
From youngsters packing and running the meals, to the boxing experts, to those powering through the seemingly endless scooping, weighing and sealing with commitment and a smile, this year’s food pack showcased the community coming together to ease hunger.