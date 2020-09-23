This year was the 9th Annual 9/11 Valley-wide Multi-faith Food Drive. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, donations had to be collected virtually. Fortunately, individuals and congregations throughout the Valley collected over $5,000 (funds still being collected), which will be split between Fountain Hills’ Extended Hands, Phoenix Cultural Cup Foodbank and ICNA Relief Community Food Pantry.
I am grateful for the Islamic Speakers Bureau of Arizona for welcoming all, including The Fountain Hills Interfaith Alliance, to join in their efforts to do something good in memory of those lives lost on 9/11/2001 and in honor of all who put their lives at risk to save others. We will never forget!