I can’t wait to for the Flutter at the Fountain art walk on Saturday, Nov. 7. The Fountain Hills Community Foundation is sponsoring the event to raise funds to support many of our most vital nonprofits in town.
For the past few months, local artists have been working on 30 metal sculpted butterflies. Each will be a unique, one-of-a-kind piece of artwork. Throughout October, some of the butterflies will be on display at local businesses. But Nov. 7 is your chance to see them all together at the Community Garden.
Admission will include some fun gifts, plus a chance to enjoy the Pub Flutter at select restaurants in town. The Butterflies will be available for purchase through an online auction. Look for more details in the coming weeks. It will be a fun way to see friends, get out in nature and support the community.