“You never get a second chance to make a good first impression.” True of people and true of cities and towns. A town’s gateway or portal is the first thing people see when they enter a town and the last thing when they leave. For Fountain Hills, coming from Scottsdale, the gateway is the Shea/Palisades intersection.
To the south you have a view of FireRock Country Club, with its dramatic hills, magnificent homes and beautiful golf course. To the east, you can clearly see the amazing Mazatzal Mountains dominated by a majestic view of Four Peaks. To the north, the McDowell Mountains and right along the road, sixty pristine acres of lush hills, hundreds of saguaro cacti climbing the hillside, lots of Ironwood and Palo Verde trees and rugged ravines. Welcome to Fountain Hills!
Now, fast forward a couple of years and that view to the north will no longer exist, unless you vote “no” on propositions 427 and 428. Don’t allow Daybreak to gobble up and decimate those precious sixty acres with 400 apartments. Don’t let the Town Council mess up our awesome little town again like they did when they approved that monstrosity downtown called Park Place.
On May 19, a special mail-in election will be held in Fountain Hills that will allow the citizens of our town to decide what they want as our town’s gateway. We, the people can overturn the Town Council’s vote that would forever “ugly up” our town.
Stop Daybreak. Vote no on Propositions 427 and 438.