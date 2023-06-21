Conscious disregard is behavior that reveals a person’s mental state and motives. It is used in the fields of ethics, theology and the law.
If you know something is not true, that is actual knowledge. Conscious disregard for the truth can take several forms. One is consciously failing to seek the truth when you know it’s available.
Town Council Member Skillicorn initiated a criminal inquiry about letters published in this newspaper that might contain threats. Skillicorn was not sure the letters were threatening. He agreed to follow any decision by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s office. That was March 10, 2023. On April 17, 2023, Skillicorn issued a press release that led to an internet article accusing the letter writer of making “death threats” against him by letters in the newspaper.
Is Skillicorn guilty of conscious disregard of the truth? On March 12, 2023, MCSO concluded its investigation. MSCO determined that the letters did not contain threats at all. Skillicorn claims he wasn’t aware of the MSCO finding when he issued his April press release.
Skillicorn’s behavior is a classic example of conscious disregard for the truth. What should he have done before issuing a press release accusing the letter writer of making “death threats?” Answer: The logical and morally correct action was to check with MCSO. Skillicorn did not. He consciously disregarded the one source of information that he pledged to follow. He made a conscious decision not to seek the truth before accusing the letter writer of making threats.
Since learning about MCSO’s conclusions, Skillicorn has consciously disregarded the letter writer’s request to withdraw or amend the press release and internet news article. Skillicorn consciously decided to let false claims of threats continue to be published.
I might ask: Does Skillicorn have a conscience?