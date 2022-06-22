Supply chain issues provided Fountain Hills with extra incentive to find a cleaner, more responsible alternative to fireworks this year for our Independence Day event. But even with options presented, the town council sadly failed the opportunity that fell into its lap.
Town Manager Grady Miller cited “tradition,” according to The Fountain Hills Times (“Independence Day to be celebrated early,” May 16) to push for fireworks that is costing an additional $10,000 to reschedule. The decision of Miller and unnamed others on the Town Council comes at additional costs not seen in dollars: heightened anxiety to those who suffer from PTSD; chemical cocktails exploded over the lake that rain particulate matter into the air and water and elevates pollution levels well into the next day; dangers to those who are health compromised such as asthmatics; the loss of domestic pets who suffer severe stress and too often break loose, making it the worst day of the year for animal shelters; and potential injury or death for wildlife such as the variety of birds and fledglings that inhabit the park and who can – as science has shown – easily become disoriented in nighttime flight-out-of-fright exodus.
Humans embrace entertainment, but at what cost? “Tradition” can encompass patriotic fun without inflicting harm upon humans, animals and Mother Earth. Studies show “sharp and statistically significant increases in the concentrations of the firework-related chemicals barium, chlorine, copper, magnesium, potassium and strontium” during fireworks shows and into the next day; present at lesser levels were “increases of the concentrations of the firework-related components aluminum, arsenic, antimony, chromium, phosphorous, sulfur, titanium and zinc.” (“Concentrations of individual fine particulate matter components in the USA around July 4th.” Air Qual Atmos Health 2017).
It is time to implement forward thinking and begin a new tradition of patriotism built on compassion.