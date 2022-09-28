I’ve recently discovered that a petition is being circulated at the local dog park, as well as at local veterinary offices, to have fireworks banned from Fountain Hills as this disturbs some dogs. I personally think this is ridiculous.

Don’t bring your dog to the fireworks if they scare him. Leave him at home where he belongs, with the TV/Alexa/etc. volume turned up, or ask a vet for some Valium, or get a “Thunder Buddy.” That’s what I do with my two pups. They fare just fine.