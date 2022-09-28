I’ve recently discovered that a petition is being circulated at the local dog park, as well as at local veterinary offices, to have fireworks banned from Fountain Hills as this disturbs some dogs. I personally think this is ridiculous.
Don’t bring your dog to the fireworks if they scare him. Leave him at home where he belongs, with the TV/Alexa/etc. volume turned up, or ask a vet for some Valium, or get a “Thunder Buddy.” That’s what I do with my two pups. They fare just fine.
Do people remember the lyrics from “The Star-Spangled Banner?” “And the rocket’s red glare, the bombs bursting in air, gave proof through the night that our flag was still there.” We’ve been celebrating our independence for nearly 250 years with fireworks. I’d suggest we ban dogs from the fireworks.
Some also celebrate New Year’s Eve with fireworks, or a sports team’s victory. Are we going to ban those also? What about thunder and lightning (note to Zeus)? Guns shooting off to the east of town, engines revving, cement trucks rumbling around at 6 a.m. – what do we do about those noise makers? Those also bother my pups. Ridiculous.