The Firerock Country Club controversy continues. As mentioned in last week’s letter to the editor, I too am familiar with the FireRock proposed addendum and also am a homeowner within the HOA. FireRock Country Club, also known as the millionaire’s private business, has published the final HOA proposed amendment.
The final amendment states that the assessment fee will be collected directly through the membership department of FireRock CC. If this new amendment passes, my new financial obligations will be as follows: In addition to our monthly community HOA dues and quarterly FireRock HOA dues, I (we) will pay additional monthly dues to the owners of FireRock CC to finance their business endeavors.
The owners of FireRock CC will be using these funds to add 14,000 square feet to the club, which includes a new gym, new banquet hall and extra dining facilities. All of these additions will add extra income to the private business of FireRock CC and increase their net worth. Some may see this as extortion, because the business owners of FireRock CC are using the homeowners of the community to fund their expansion, the growth, income and net worth.
In addition, if we refuse to fund or pay this monthly assessment, they can put a lien on my personal property. I also have the same question as last week’s letter, “is this legal?” If this really is legal, it feels like the largest extortion since the mafia ran Chicago.