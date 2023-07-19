Some claims are so implausible that they cry out to be fact-checked. Such is the case with Harry Hover’s claim in support of a ban on so-called “assault weapons” in last week’s letters (Assault Weapons, Fountain Hills Times, July 12.)

Hover wrote that in 2021, 42,939 people were killed by cars, while 48,830 people were killed by assault weapons. Mr. Hover cited the Pew Research Center as his assault rifle death source.