I invite someone in Town Hall to go to the intersection of El Pueblo and Calico. Drive either way on Calico and look at the dead grass and weeds, three feet tall, in the Calico Wash.
Overgrown palo verde trees – you can’t see daylight between them – 25 feet tall right under power lines. It is a disaster in the making. It’s a fire hazard and I’m worried about my life and home. I know others have complained about fire hazards to the Town Council to no avail. I’m holding the town responsible if, God forbid, there is a fire in this area.