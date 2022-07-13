Happen to attend the Fountain Hills Town Council debate? I did, June 30 at the Community Center.
Rules were posted: No slander, no outbursts, no unruliness. Guess how long it took before the Republican candidates began to slander? Toth’s opening statement. Hannah said, “Cindy Couture wants all anti-vaxxers charged with murder.” The moderators of the debate said nothing, allowing this kind of one-sided, slanderous attacks from the three Republican candidates toward Cindy to continue throughout the whole debate.
The final straw for Cindy’s supporters was late in the debate when Allen Skillicorn, who lost my vote, called Couture a “liar.” Slander, I guess, was okay, but the outburst of boos and “Get off the stage” from Couture’s bench suddenly spurred the moderators to clear the room. As I exited the Community Center with my fellow citizens into the warm desert evening, I witnessed a “three” supporter shout at an elderly lady in a Couture T-shirt, “You’re a [expletive]! We have to leave because of your outbursts!” What kind of person treats our seniors in this manner?
Fountain Hills is better than “the three.” After what I saw and heard at the debate, I’m voting for the kind and sensible candidate. I’m voting for only one person for Town Council, Cindy Couture.