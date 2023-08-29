Investing in our community often begins with supporting our local schools. Under the visionary leadership of Dr. Jagodzinski, our schools have experienced a remarkable transformation in just a year. With higher teacher retention, increased student enrollment and the introduction of innovative academic programs, it’s clear that FHUSD is on an upward trajectory.

What’s truly inspiring is that each of us can play a role in this renaissance. Every member of our community has the power to impact the lives of the 1,300-plus students in FHUSD, as well as the dedicated administration and staff, many of whom call Fountain Hills home.