Investing in our community often begins with supporting our local schools. Under the visionary leadership of Dr. Jagodzinski, our schools have experienced a remarkable transformation in just a year. With higher teacher retention, increased student enrollment and the introduction of innovative academic programs, it’s clear that FHUSD is on an upward trajectory.
What’s truly inspiring is that each of us can play a role in this renaissance. Every member of our community has the power to impact the lives of the 1,300-plus students in FHUSD, as well as the dedicated administration and staff, many of whom call Fountain Hills home.
Consider this: a homeowner with a $1 million assessed property would contribute merely $21.43 per month in property tax. This modest sum can lead to significant improvements — from repairing roofs and updating air conditioning systems to enhancing student spaces and bolstering safety measures.
By voting yes on the bond initiative in the upcoming mail-in-only ballot this November, we are not just funding repairs and upgrades. We are expressing our belief in the potential of our schools and showing our commitment to the future of Fountain Hills.
This is our moment as a community. Let’s come together and ensure our schools continue to flourish. I urge you to support the bond.