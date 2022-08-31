During the “dog days of August” there was a packed house at the recent Fountain Hills Republican Club.
At their recent meeting the 300th member was introduced. During this election year the club’s programming has been exceptional, with dozens of candidates eager to get before the large membership. Following the Aug. 2 Town Council election when three Conservatives were elected outright, the club’s focus swung to candidates running for three seats on the Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board. For nearly a year two school board candidates have crisscrossed the district delivering a message promising to be the watch dogs for what is being taught in the government-run schools. There was an audible gasp from the audience when information on student outcomes was presented.