Recently, a meeting was held for the neighbors of the new hospital. Unfortunately, nothing was accomplished. It was supposed to be a meeting to hear the concerns of the direct neighbors and to work out solutions to those concerns, but turned into a public relations meeting to promote the business in the town and once again totally ignored the concerns of the neighborhood.
As just one neighbor, it was a complete waste of time. It seemed as if they planned it to be that way. The concerns have always been few, reasonable and have been expressed to the developer and doctors since we backed them in front of P&Z and the Council last year.
In order to gain our backing they promised to work through all our issues to a favorable conclusion at the time. That was a year ago and sadly, once they got their yes vote from the Council, they have ignored almost everything that we have asked of them from the beginning right up to the recent meeting, when we were ignored once again.
To make matters worse, they made no corrections to the submitted plans for permits that the neighbors requested and then pushed the town to issue their building permits, telling them that they would meet our concerns after they met with us in January; the recent meeting. Their excuse was that they did not have the money to make the changes for any of our requests.
And so it goes, no good deed goes unpunished. Once again, the town and its citizens hoodwinked by a developer. This is becoming an all-too-familiar story in Fountain Hills.