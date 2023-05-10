We live in paradise. It is beautiful. It is laid back. It is welcoming...No, wait. I remember it being so. What has changed?
A thirst for power by using fear and prejudice and division has invaded paradise. Why are certain elected officials discouraging business? We keep hearing we need to bring in new business. Why are some officials discouraging any minority groups? Why are these officials building Sun City East? I moved here sure we would grow in our diversity. We will never attract diversity…never.
When an elected official shows an obsession with transgenders and suggests they have mental issues, they should not serve. When the same official says women are uncomfortable and not safe around trans women in the locker room, does that mean we should be checking birth certificates at the door just in case? This same official argued that trans individuals are only 1% of the population, implying “to heck with them.”
When an elected official stirs fears of student safety by video posting the exact location of a nearby homeless person, suggesting the homeless is a threat, that official should not serve. And the same official said law enforcement was not interested, which suggested they were not doing their job; it is reminiscent of the questioning of our Capital Police on Jan. 6. Just watch his video! Nice for business.
The same official posts online that if there is any symbolism of LGBTQ in the classroom, you should get your straight kids out of there. And, let all the taxpayers pay for homeschooling or private schools.
Stop the lies about crime so we can attract business and diversity! Look at the weekly police reports. Crime consists of speeding, vehicle accidents and unlocked vehicles broken into, many with firearms. Fight for business and diversity.