We live in paradise. It is beautiful. It is laid back. It is welcoming...No, wait. I remember it being so. What has changed?

A thirst for power by using fear and prejudice and division has invaded paradise. Why are certain elected officials discouraging business? We keep hearing we need to bring in new business. Why are some officials discouraging any minority groups? Why are these officials building Sun City East? I moved here sure we would grow in our diversity. We will never attract diversity…never.