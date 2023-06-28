I find Town Council meetings fascinating, and I encourage everyone to attend and participate by speaking out on issues of importance during calls to the public. The last council meeting was no exception. Two important issues were on the agenda: Homelessness and the sign ordinance.

Regarding homelessness, we were treated to a lengthy presentation by a MAG representative who told us what most people already know: homelessness exists. When it came time to discuss stronger ordinances for panhandling, littering and loitering to protect our town, we were told by Mayor Dickey and Councilmember Peg McMahon that we can’t stop homelessness. And that it’s really complicated. Therefore, an ordinance isn’t needed.