I find Town Council meetings fascinating, and I encourage everyone to attend and participate by speaking out on issues of importance during calls to the public. The last council meeting was no exception. Two important issues were on the agenda: Homelessness and the sign ordinance.
Regarding homelessness, we were treated to a lengthy presentation by a MAG representative who told us what most people already know: homelessness exists. When it came time to discuss stronger ordinances for panhandling, littering and loitering to protect our town, we were told by Mayor Dickey and Councilmember Peg McMahon that we can’t stop homelessness. And that it’s really complicated. Therefore, an ordinance isn’t needed.
Mayor Dickey seems to be in denial that crime and homelessness exist in Fountain Hills because she’s always ready to point out how much worse it is somewhere else. That said, wouldn’t it be wise to take proactive steps to ensure that homelessness doesn’t become worse in our town? That concept seems to be lost on some of our councilmembers.
The sign ordinance discussion was also interesting. Who knew that we were being invaded by signs and that signs were impacting our quality of life and home values? Everyone in Fountain Hills should be happy to know that Mayor Dickey and Councilmembers Brenda Kalivianakis, Peg McMahon, and Sharron Gryzbowski saved us from the “proliferation of ugly signs” by bringing back the Code Enforcement sign police. Heaven help anyone who puts out a garage sale or lost dog sign or a small business that places its directional A-frame sign in the wrong place.
Bringing back enforcement of an already over-zealous sign ordinance, especially during the summer, the toughest months for small businesses, was short-sighted. Ironically, we now have more rigorous enforcement of signs than we do for loitering and panhandling.