How lucky we in Fountain Hills are to have the new Wednesday Farmers’ Market created by Betsy Hess. Although everything that I’ve sampled from the many vendors has been very good, I’d especially like to recommend the produce from McClendon’s Select, which is the premier organic farmer in Arizona.
Under this huge tent you’ll find the freshest organic produce, harvested the night before or early in the morning on market day. No greens sitting in boxes in a warehouse or broccoli riding around on a truck before languishing on supermarket shelves. This is real freshness, loaded with great nutrition.
Along with a wide variety of fruits and vegetables, McClendon’s brings us honey from their own beehives on the farm, dried fruit, fresh herbs, scrumptious homemade tortillas and more.
You might expect to pay a premium for this level of quality, but I’m finding the prices are very reasonable; for example, the homemade tortillas are priced lower than those at local supermarkets and are far superior in freshness and flavor.
Our residents, our Chamber of Commerce, our Town administration need to enthusiastically support this terrific market, and we owe Betsy Hess a big, big thank you for bringing it to us.