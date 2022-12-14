How lucky we in Fountain Hills are to have the new Wednesday Farmers’ Market created by Betsy Hess. Although everything that I’ve sampled from the many vendors has been very good, I’d especially like to recommend the produce from McClendon’s Select, which is the premier organic farmer in Arizona.

Under this huge tent you’ll find the freshest organic produce, harvested the night before or early in the morning on market day. No greens sitting in boxes in a warehouse or broccoli riding around on a truck before languishing on supermarket shelves. This is real freshness, loaded with great nutrition.