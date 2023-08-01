Residents of Fountain Hills, individually and through faith, civic and other organizations, are generous in addressing local, national and international hunger. We support Extended Hands and St. Mary’s Food Banks, pack heat respite lunches, volunteer annually for Food for Kidz and much more. Now, we also can address food systems by supporting key provisions of the omnibus Farm Bill which is up for five-year reauthorization in fall 2023. This legislation not only affects farmers and food producers; it also plays a significant role in addressing hunger in the U.S. and around the world.
As they are in Arizona for August recess, please urge Senators Sinema and Kelly, and Representative Schweikert, to support a farm bill that fully funds the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP – formerly food stamps) without unnecessary obstacles that make it harder to access. SNAP helps one in nine Arizona workers put food on the table.