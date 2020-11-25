One of the outstanding original hires by the Town of Fountain Hills passed away recently. Pat Dunn was hired as the first court administrator for the Fountain Hills Municipal Court. Together with Judge Stuart Shoob and a first-rate staff, they created a model court that continued to be respected statewide over the years.
It was my good fortune that Pat and her staff remained with the court when I was appointed in 2002 to succeed the retiring Judge Shoob. It was a personal and professional pleasure working with Pat over the nine years I was on the bench. Pat served the town with a quiet and dignified professionalism for over 20 years, until she was able to enjoy a well-deserved retirement.
Like me, I know her family, friends and former colleagues miss her.