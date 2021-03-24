Jim Mansen passed away last week and I am very sad because he was one of the original members of my company that brought a farm tractor toy from his relatives in Colorado that started our company, Fountain Hills Toymakers, Inc.
Jim was a well-known audio man in Hollywood who provided the audio services for several movies, ads, cooking shows and videos. Jim was our purchasing agent for toy parts, dowels, finishing materials and several other items. He maintained the inventory so our people could get what they needed at the right time in building toys.
Jim had cancer for a long time and he maintained a very positive attitude about his ailment and never complained about anything.
May God be with him and we loved him.