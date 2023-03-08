An open letter to Councilmember Skillicorn. You tweeted that “Woke mayors have brought us higher taxes, more crime, more homeless, more blight and chaos. If Chicago can fire Lori Lightfoot, Phoenix, Tucson, Tempe, Mesa and Fountain Hills can fire their woke mayors too!”
I’ve lived in Chicago. In fact, I’ve lived in Chicago, St. Louis, New York City, San Francisco, Oakland, Seattle and now Fountain Hills. I think I have some reference points for crime, homelessness, blight and chaos. What in the world are you talking about? I’ve lived in Fountain Hills 20 years and you’ve been here how many? All of 2?