I would like to let voters in Fountain Hills know that we received two mailers that contained false information from the Center for Voter Information, a self-proclaimed nonprofit group. Election officials in other states are warning voters that mailers from this group contain misleading and inaccurate information. This is the same organization that illegally sent partially filled forms to voters in North Carolina and sent a half million applications to voters in Virginia with inaccurate information.
If anyone receives these mailers, I suggest to simply discard them.