Pete Flatebo continues to get important facts wrong.
He claims that Trump saved us from COVID-19. In fact, the number of U.S. COVID deaths is 195,683 from a population of 328.2 million people, a death rate of 1 in 1,677 people. The COVID death rate in Canada is 1 in 4,095; in France it is 1 in 2,176; and in Mexico 1 in 1,772 (covid19.who.int/). They all managed COVID better than Trump. As Bob Woodward’s book and tapes have revealed, Trump knew the truth but told America lies about the risks of COVID and limiting its spread.
Flatebo falsely claims that Joe Biden is corrupt. Given how corrupt Trump and his administration have been, his supporters would be wise not to broach that subject (theweek.com “Trumps only real skill is corruption.”)
Trump promised to balance the budget and wipe out the debt within eight years. The federal budget deficit is now running at $3.3 trillion per year and $198 billion in August, 2020 (bipartisanpolicy.org/report/deficit-tracker)! Trump’s idea of budget austerity is gutting the U.S. Postal Service. I hope Mr. Flatebo is not waiting for medicines to arrive by mail; it might be a long wait. Joe Biden wants to re-establish the fiscal sanity that Republicans don’t even pay lip-service to anymore.
Flatebo claims that “Biden wavers all the time,” while Trump waits by his phone and TV to see what his masters in Moscow, the fossil fuel industry and Fox News will direct him to do next. Joe Biden will restore evidence-driven government that serves all the people.
If Mr. Flatebo wants an autocrat instead of a president, I’m betting that he could pick someone better than Donald Trump. Thankfully, most Americans still prefer government “of the people, by the people, and for the people” over Donald Trump’s incompetent, corrupt, self-serving perversion of government.