Jenny Guerrette Amstutz and Tara Lamar have been Falcon moms from the beginning, long-time consistent volunteers and, most importantly, have shown they will not turn their backs on the Fountain Hills School District and leave in tough times.
They both have always been there to show support to the staff, students and their own children. Jenny and Tara will bring great individual attributes to the School Board and will continue bringing the positive successes for the district. What you see is exactly what you are voting for when it comes to them.