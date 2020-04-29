We have all heard about “fake news,” but a fake newspaper? Yes, it is called The Fountain Hills Press. It is not really a newspaper, just a really poor attempt by the Daybreak developers to make you think you were looking at a real newspaper. I guess to give the material contained in it some level of credibility, but, in the end, it is just one more “blue and white sign” made to fit in your mailbox.
True to its basic nature though, it does contain plenty of fake news, like in the “Myths and Lies column.”
“Myth #1” said “voting yes will hurt my property values.” The odd thing is that in all of the discussion regarding Daybreak, that argument has rarely, if ever surfaced; but they keep bringing it up. I wonder why?
“Myth #2” is “Daybreak is too dense.” They claim that it is less dense than almost any apartment complex in town, with a density of less than seven units per acre. Fake news! Page two of the fake newspaper states that out of the site’s 60 acres, only 26 acres will be disturbed with the remaining 46 acres being open space. (Yes, 26+46 does equal 72, not 60, but so what?)
Back to density, if you divide 400 apartments by those 26 disturbed acres, that’s over 15 units per acre. More than double their claim of less than seven. A combination of fake news and bad math.
“Myth #3” stated that “no developer has expressed serious interest in building a hotel.” More fake news! What about that six-story, 300-room hotel under construction at CopperWynd or Marriott’s plan to build a small, upscale hotel near the intersection of Saguaro and Shea? That’s an awful lot of “no interest.”