I was watching a discussion about religion between Donna Brazile and a Republican congressman. Both of these two are Catholic and they were talking about Joe Biden being a man of faith. Biden is also Catholic.
I cannot judge anyone but, I ask, how can you be a person of faith and support abortion? How can you be a person of faith and support killing babies? How can you be a person of faith and then order the Little Sisters of the Poor to distribute birth control supplies to people in their care?
When was it that Brazile, Biden, Pelosi and the rest of the Democratic Catholics read the Ten Commandments? Please remember that, one day, you have to die and give an account of your life in front of your creator.
Please pray before you choose your party. Michelle Obama also said that Biden is guided by his faith. Are you kidding?