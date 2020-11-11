Only an observation. I’ve been a loyal supporter of our art fairs for the 12-plus years I’ve lived in Fountain Hills. I enjoy it immensely but notice, each year that you promote the event with your print ad, you request that people leave their pets at home. Many do not, but I don’t see that request enforced.
If we can’t enforce the hundred or so pooch participation, how are we going to enforce the COVID-19 safety requirements for thousands during a pandemic? Just a question. Bow-wow and good luck to all.