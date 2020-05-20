Voting and doing so with a fair and honest process is one of the cornerstones of our constitutional republic. If you pay attention to the news, you’ve heard or read about the concept of National Popular Vote (sounds catchy, but a very bad idea) and how the coronavirus outbreak should force us to abandon our current practices and go to all-mail elections. It sounds convenient, but if you look at the details (yes, the devil is in the details), this all-by-mail strategy (although it may work in Fountain Hills municipal elections) is fraught with potential problems, especially voter fraud. For more information about voter fraud, you can visit Heritage Foundation at heritage.org/election-integrity.
For a local perspective on the topic of election integrity, please join a virtual meeting of Fountain Hills AZ Tea Party on Thursday evening, May 21, at 6:30 p.m. and hear from our special guest, Stephen Richer, who is well-versed on the issue and is a candidate for Maricopa County Recorder. Details on how to join the meeting can be found on the home page of fhteaparty.us. I hope you can join us and learn about this important issue.