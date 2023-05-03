It should be an honor to be mentioned by a sitting senator in his letter to the editor. Senator John Kavanagh chose to use his letter in The Fountain Hills Times not to offer answers regarding our homelessness issue, but instead he decided his time was best served by admonishing a concerned constituent who offered help.
Councilmember Skillicorn posted a location of a homeless camp located on state land. It created a great deal of fear and anger. Skillicorn failed to mention that the council is currently working with MCSO, the state and Pathways Home Initiative to address this issue. This would have helped to calm the fear and anger he created. Do you really want a council member who screams fire, only to find out the house fire is in Rio Verde?
Jurisdictions eventually came together to approach this camp. Skillicorn and Kavanagh pointed out the person had a warrant. Some homeless people have warrants. Most are civil fines or misdemeanor offenses, like trespassing or disorderly conduct. It’s not always a violent offense.
Senator Kavanagh, I was specifically speaking about the homeless camp on State Trust Land. This specific situation does have that bureaucratic red tape you mentioned. That’s why taking action takes so long. It is also why I asked you for help regarding this issue. I’m still waiting for a reply from you and Skillicorn. Maybe next week’s edition?
Finally, I never mocked the fear parents and property owners felt. I clearly stated that their fears were valid. Unfortunately, that fear and anger was ignited by Councilmember Skillicorn. As a public servant you have a responsibility to comfort and reassure the community you serve. More importantly, you need to bring solutions to the problems they face. Skillicorn failed at all the above.