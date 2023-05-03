It should be an honor to be mentioned by a sitting senator in his letter to the editor. Senator John Kavanagh chose to use his letter in The Fountain Hills Times not to offer answers regarding our homelessness issue, but instead he decided his time was best served by admonishing a concerned constituent who offered help.

Councilmember Skillicorn posted a location of a homeless camp located on state land. It created a great deal of fear and anger. Skillicorn failed to mention that the council is currently working with MCSO, the state and Pathways Home Initiative to address this issue. This would have helped to calm the fear and anger he created. Do you really want a council member who screams fire, only to find out the house fire is in Rio Verde?