We have a responsibility to challenge ugly ads and outlandish statements by requiring that accusers cite their sources. With a little fact-checking, I learned that many of the statements made against Mayor Dickey’s administration are simply not true.
1. When they were not unanimous, Town Council votes during the tenure of Mayor Dickey did not break along party lines.
2. Regarding group homes, state and federal laws preempt local ordinances, but Ginny and Council were able to significantly decrease the number of occupants permitted and increase the required distance between the residences, among other changes. The Council approved many changes presented by P&Z.
3. There is no spike in crime, homelessness or lawsuits. This information is widely available.
4. A letter-writer calling himself a volunteer failed to acknowledge that now he is a paid consultant.
5. Two letter-writers disparaged a Town volunteer and falsely accused him of being placed there by Mayor Dickey, who only recently met him. This is cynical, rude and disrespectful.
6. An obvious point, Mayor Dickey maintains a transparent and responsive online presence.
7. Before becoming mayor, Ginny did favor the property tax, one which was placed on the ballot and publicly supported through votes and presentations by the Town Council under Mrs. Kavanagh.
8. Regarding the new sign ordinance, it is completely lawful under state and Supreme Court mandates. I personally appreciate that we have been spared (with some blatant exceptions) from the clutter in the Valley.
9. You will notice that ads and mailers from Ginny’s camp include citations and full source disclosures. Mr. Arpaio owns his history; it is public and verifiable. I hope we can recognize the difference.